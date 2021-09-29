Suit Against Marvel Exec Over Hate Mail Campaign Tossed

By Carolina Bolado (September 29, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge has ended a long-running fight between Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter and a neighbor who accused the executive of running a hate mail campaign against him, finding there is no evidence Perlmutter orchestrated the campaign. In a series of orders issued Tuesday and Wednesday in the four lawsuits spanning the dispute, Judge Cymonie Rowe granted summary judgment to Perlmutter and his wife, Laura, who had been accused by Canadian businessman Harold Peerenboom, their neighbor in Palm Beach, of launching a smear campaign against him. Evidence turned up in the litigation showed David Smith, Peerenboom's former employee, was behind...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS