Fla. Firm Wins $1M Lien After Client Reneges On Settlement

By Matt Perez (October 1, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ordered a law firm to be paid just over $1 million for representing a client in a negligence lawsuit over illegal mangrove tree removal, 20 years after the initial case began. Orlando business law firm Latham Luna Eden and Beaudine LLP is owed $1,012,469.99 by its client, John E.D. Grunow Jr. and Harbor Course Properties LLC, which is acting as a successor in interest by merger to O.R. Golf Partners Ltd. In July 2016, a state trial court determined the client was owed $1.6 million in covered damages by Nova Casualty Co., and by March 2020,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS