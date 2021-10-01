Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Firm Wins $1M Lien After Client Reneges On Settlement

By Matt Perez (October 1, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has ordered a law firm to be paid just over $1 million for representing a client in a negligence lawsuit over illegal mangrove tree removal, 20 years after the initial case began.

Orlando business law firm Latham Luna Eden and Beaudine LLP is owed $1,012,469.99 by its client, John E.D. Grunow Jr. and Harbor Course Properties LLC, which is acting as a successor in interest by merger to O.R. Golf Partners Ltd. In July 2016, a state trial court determined the client was owed $1.6 million in covered damages by Nova Casualty Co., and by March 2020,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!