Use Of GRE In Law Admissions Needs More Study, ABA Told

By Justin Wise (September 29, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The results of a nonprofit group's 2018 study of the predictive value of the Graduation Record Examination for law school applicants is insufficient for the American Bar Association to say that institutions can successfully use the GRE and the Law School Admission Test interchangeably in admissions, according to an independent review of the report. The review, conducted by the Center for Advanced Studies in Measurement and Assessment and released by the ABA on Wednesday, found that the 2018 Educational Testing Service study had shortcomings in areas such as the sample population and a lack of consideration about the content differences in the...

