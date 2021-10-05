Banks, Insurers Pause Suits Over Ships Seized In Venezuela

By Silvia Martelli (October 5, 2021, 5:37 PM BST) -- Credit Agricole and DVB Bank have agreed to pause their lawsuits seeking to force several insurers to cover the cost of two ships seized by the Venezuelan government amid U.S. sanctions. The High Court stayed both cases until Nov. 19, according to consent orders dated Sept. 29 for Credit Agricole and Sept. 23 for the German lender, which have now been made public. The reasons for the pause were not immediately clear. Both suits stem from the Venezuelan government's move to seize ships carrying oil after the country was hit with U.S. sanctions amid a contested election. Credit Agricole SA sued 19...

