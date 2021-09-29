New Calif. Law Expands Access To Medical Pot In Hospitals

By Katryna Perera (September 29, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Terminally ill patients in California hospitals will have access to medical cannabis for treatment and pain relief beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, after Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed S.B. 311, also known as "Ryan's Law." Ryan's Law will require hospitals to grant terminally ill patients access to medical marijuana, but it will not require health care facilities to provide or dispense the cannabis from their pharmacies. However, the law requires health care facilities to restrict how a patient stores and uses the medical cannabis "to ensure the safety of other patients, guests, and employees of the healthcare facility," according to...

