Wis. Court Revives Inmate's Undiagnosed Cancer Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (September 30, 2021, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin state appeals court has renewed an incarcerated man's medical malpractice suit lodged against a hospital and physician over a missed cancerous tumor, finding the statute of limitations didn't start at the day of misdiagnoses but years later when he required life-saving surgery. The three-judge panel on Wednesday overturned the lower court's decision to time-bar Brandon Winzer's lawsuit, which claims Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and one of its doctors misdiagnosed his stomach problems, which five years later turned into a medical crisis requiring the removal of 25% of his stomach in August 2017. Judge Neubauer, who wrote the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS