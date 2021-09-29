Split 9th Circ. Revives Calif. Chemical Water Case

By Melissa Angell (September 29, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel revived California River Watch's lawsuit claiming a California city is placing its residents at risk by delivering water containing potentially toxic chemicals, ruling that the environmental group may have established the chemical can qualify as solid waste since it was dumped into the environment. In a 2-1 published decision vacating summary judgment in favor of the city of Vacaville, the majority panel on Wednesday found that a lower court was wrong to dismiss River Watch's lawsuit after concluding that industrial chemical hexavalent chromium cannot be considered solid waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act....

