CFTC Accuses Investment Firm Of Forex Trading Fraud

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (September 29, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission launched a New Jersey federal court complaint Wednesday accusing investment firm Tradewale LLC of convincing U.S.-based customers to pour money into foreign currency trading investments that didn't exist. Tradewale made bogus promises of high returns and minimal risk to woo investments in a "unique trading system" that purportedly drew on artificial intelligence to broker trades on the foreign exchange, or forex, market, the CFTC claimed. In reality, Tradewale had no U.S.-based forex trading accounts, wasn't a registered commodity trading adviser and spent the customers' funds on personal expenditures and cash withdrawals, according to the CFTC....

