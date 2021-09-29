DOJ Signals Shift On SEP Antitrust Policies

By Matthew Perlman (September 29, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- An official in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division indicated that the agency is taking a more balanced approach to policies surrounding the standard-setting process, after critics saw the prior administration as overly favorable to patentholders. Jeffrey M. Wilder, the economics director of enforcement for the Antitrust Division, outlined the agency's current positions on issues surrounding technology industry standards in a speech Wednesday during a virtual conference on standard-essential patents, or SEPs. Wilder said that the Antitrust Division has taken a number of steps in recent years aimed at promoting the development of standards and encouraging fair SEP licensing. While...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS