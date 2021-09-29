Dems Seek Plan C After Immigration Budget Goal Nixed Again

By Mike LaSusa (September 29, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers promised to keep trying to create a pathway to legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants after the U.S. Senate parliamentarian on Wednesday rejected a revamped plan to include immigration proposals in a multitrillion-dollar budget package. Sen. Dick Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, told reporters he was "disappointed" with the parliamentarian's nonbinding determination advising lawmakers that their plan to update a decades-old immigration registry shouldn't be attached to a $3.5 trillion budget bill that requires only a simple majority of votes to pass. "We're going to keep trying," Durbin told reporters, although he acknowledged the...

