NCAA Prez Warns Congress Of 'Pay-For-Play' Athlete Deals

By Rachel Scharf (September 30, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The NCAA's president on Thursday called on federal lawmakers to set strict limits on deals allowing college athletes to profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses, warning against "pay-for-play" contracts that would turn the athletes into employees. The congressional testimony by Mark Emmert was his first since the organization in June suspended its long-held rule banning NIL pay, a seismic change that followed the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark finding that the organization is subject to antitrust scrutiny. In a hearing before the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce, Emmert joined the president of Baylor University, the commissioner of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS