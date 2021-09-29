EEOC Says Kansas Eatery Axed Hostess Due To Pregnancy

By Joyce Hanson (September 29, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit in Kansas federal court against a Wichita chophouse that fired a pregnant hostess after she had asked to sit on a stool between serving customers and an owner commented that it "did not look good." Restaurant and catering company A.V.I. Sea Bar & Chophouse LLC violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, when it fired hostess Macee Hoffman due to her pregnancy only a month after it hired her, the EEOC charged in its Wednesday complaint. "In 1978, Congress passed the Pregnancy...

