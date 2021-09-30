MacroGenics Escapes Investor Stock Drop Suit

By Katryna Perera (September 30, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An investor suit against biopharmaceutical company MacroGenics was dismissed on Wednesday by a Maryland federal judge who said the plaintiffs failed to show enough facts to support their claims of fraud and scienter. The suit began in September 2019, when investors of MacroGenics accused the drugmaker of falsely overstating the success of a breast cancer drug it was developing called margetuximab. Investors claimed the company misled shareholders into purchasing inflated stock when it issued a series of statements that margetuximab improved a critical survival rate in breast cancer patients compared to those treated with a rival drug. However, when the American...

