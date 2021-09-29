Suit Alleges Fraud Scheme By Defunct Forex Trading Platform

By Nathan Hale (September 29, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- More than 350 investors filed a putative class action Wednesday in Florida federal court seeking to recover more than $50 million in damages in connection with what they called a global fraud scheme carried out through foreign exchange trading platform RoFx.net, which apparently abandoned its operations earlier this month. The suit was filed by five U.S. investors who attached letters from hundreds of additional investors in 10 countries who they said have contacted Holland & Knight LLP and support formation of a class with partner Warren E. Gluck as class counsel. They say the scheme is currently under investigation by the...

