Wins And A Loss For FTC Over Gov't Services Sites Scam

By Nathan Hale (September 30, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has won a judgment against several core defendants who ran a collection of websites the agency says duped consumers out of more than $100 million through fraudulent promises to help with government services, but a Florida federal court released an investment firm and sent several individual defendants to trial. In a 36-page order issued Wednesday, Miami-based U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. granted the FTC summary judgment against On Point Global LLC and a number of related corporations that ran the websites, along with top executives Burton Katz and Brent Levison. The court entered a permanent...

