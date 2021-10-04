Wage And Hour Notifications Under New Calif. Email Law

By Michael Nader (October 4, 2021, 11:25 AM EDT) -- To address the prevalent and ongoing practice of permitting employees to work from home, a new California law authorizes employers to provide required workplace notifications to their employees as attachments to emails. S.B. 657 was signed into law[1] on July 16. While the new law maintains the requirement to physically display mandatory postings in the workplace, S.B. 657 also provides California employers with a new way to provide important notifications to employees about wage and hour issues that could help shield employers from class and collective action liability regarding such claims. Existing law requires California employers to post or provide various...

