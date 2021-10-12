Clean Energy Backers Aim To Keep Shine On Ga. Solar Boom

By Keith Goldberg (October 12, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The growth of solar power in Georgia has clean energy advocates pushing state policymakers to encourage even greater development both big and small, but those efforts may encounter resistance from entrenched utilities as well as cautious lawmakers and regulators. Despite not having a renewable energy mandate for utilities, Georgia ranks ninth among U.S. states in the total amount of solar power installed, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a leading trade group. Virtually all of that is large, utility-scale solar, with minimal installation of rooftop and other distributed solar projects put up by commercial businesses or homeowners. That isn't surprising...

