Del. Judge Upholds Toss Of Performance Sports Ch. 11 Suit

By Rick Archer (September 30, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has upheld a bankruptcy court ruling that the litigation trustee for defunct Performance Sports Group Ltd. had failed to make its case for pursuing claims blaming former officers and directors for the company's bankruptcy. In an opinion issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika upheld the bankruptcy court's dismissal of breach of fiduciary duty and other claims against the former officers and directors of the sporting goods manufacturer, agreeing that the trustee's arguments were mere "conclusory accusations." PSG had been facing scrutiny over its financial statements for months before its 2016 bankruptcy, revising its earnings downward, failing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS