MPs Call For Global Pact On Pensions Reporting On Climate

By Martin Croucher (September 30, 2021, 1:25 PM BST) -- Britain must strive to forge an international consensus on climate reporting rules for pension plans when it hosts a United Nations meeting of global leaders, lawmakers said on Thursday. The parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee said that reaching an agreement at the U.N. climate change meeting in Scotland in November would help drive down costs for retirement schemes based in the U.K. The cross-bench panel issued its call a day before new reporting rules on climate risk for U.K. schemes with assets over £5 billion ($6.7 billion) are implemented under the Pension Schemes Act. Securing an agreement from other countries at the...

