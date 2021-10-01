7 Questions For Steptoe & Johnson's Zoe Osborne

By Christopher Crosby (October 1, 2021, 11:14 PM BST) -- After spending the better part of two decades working for banks facing regulatory probes at Clifford Chance LLP, Zoe Osborne left Canary Wharf for Steptoe & Johnson LLP to defend individuals against the U.K.'s top enforcement agencies in court. Zoe Osborne During her time at Clifford Chance, Osborne negotiated a deferred prosecution agreement between Serco and the Serious Fraud Office, helping the company avoid a disastrous criminal conviction that would have derailed its government contracts business. But after leaving the Magic Circle world of Clifford Chance, where clients just "walked through the door," for the London office of a U.S. firm,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS