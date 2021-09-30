Judge Wipes Out Philly Bar's COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Shane Dilworth (September 30, 2021, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge turned out the lights on a COVID-19 coverage suit brought by Philadelphia's "last remaining lesbian bar" against Seneca Insurance Co., finding that the establishment was unable to show it suffered physical damage from government shutdown orders. Chief District Judge Juan R. Sanchez was unpersuaded by photographic evidence submitted by Walnut Ace LLC, which operated the Toasted Walnut Bar & Kitchen, that ceiling tiles were damaged as a result of its failure to access the property in order to maintain the air conditioning system. The bar also contended that food spoiled after employees' entry to the building was...

