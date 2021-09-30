CBD Maker Says Franchisors Used Its TMs For Another Brand

By Sarah Jarvis (September 30, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- CBD manufacturer SunFlora Inc. has hit another CBD brand with a trademark infringement suit in an Illinois federal court, accusing the duo behind the brand of misappropriating SunFlora's trademarks for their own CBD line and breaching their contracts as SunFlora affiliates. SunFlora alleged that brothers Brian and James Kevin Harvey signed affiliate agreements to sell SunFlora's Sunmed-branded CBD products as franchisors at three "Your CBD Store" locations in Illinois. But the pair is using SunFlora's intellectual property rights, including trade secrets, as they sell a competing CBD product called HempTonic CBD at the Your CBD Store locations. "Defendants have misappropriated and...

