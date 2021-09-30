Justices Take Boston Free Speech Case Over Christian Flag

By Brian Dowling (September 30, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a religious group's suit claiming Boston violated the First Amendment by refusing to fly a cross-emblazoned flag on a city-managed flagpole, according to an order from the high court Thursday. Boston displays the city, state and United States flags on three 83-foot-tall poles in its City Hall Plaza and welcomes private groups to apply to fly their own flag in place of the city's as a way to "to foster diversity and build and strengthen connections among Boston's many communities." Boston denied a request from Camp Constitution and its director Harold Shurtleff to fly a Christian...

