Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Take Boston Free Speech Case Over Christian Flag

By Brian Dowling (September 30, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a religious group's suit claiming Boston violated the First Amendment by refusing to fly a cross-emblazoned flag on a city-managed flagpole, according to an order from the high court Thursday.

Boston displays the city, state and United States flags on three 83-foot-tall poles in its City Hall Plaza and welcomes private groups to apply to fly their own flag in place of the city's as a way to "to foster diversity and build and strengthen connections among Boston's many communities."

Boston denied a request from Camp Constitution and its director Harold Shurtleff to fly a Christian...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!