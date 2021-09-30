Civil Rights Lawyers Among 10 New Picks For Federal Courts

By James Arkin (September 30, 2021, 10:41 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced 10 new nominees for seats on the federal trial courts and touted the diverse personal and legal backgrounds of the picks, who include three with Asian American or Pacific Islander heritage as well as two Hispanic and two Black individuals. President Joe Biden, shown here on Sept. 27, announced 10 new nominees for federal trial courts on Thursday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) The new slate brings Biden's total number of judicial nominees to 53, according to a release from the White House. They include Biden's first nominees in Georgia, Ohio,...

