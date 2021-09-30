Issuer Can Settle $650M Sharia Bond Battle With Saudi Exec

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 30, 2021, 5:11 PM BST) -- A London court agreed on Thursday to allow a Middle Eastern company seeking to recover $650 million in unpaid bonds to make a deal with debtors under Saudi jurisdiction, after hearing evidence that an order from an English court would be difficult to enforce. Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled at the High Court in favor of Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Co. — a special purpose vehicle incorporated in Bahrain to act as the issuer of $650 million worth of bonds — and Citicorp Trustee Company Ltd., Golden Belt's delegated authority. The judge granted Golden Belt and Citicorp's request to be allowed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS