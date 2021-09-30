Biden's DOJ Antitrust Pick Kanter Headed For Senate Hearing

By Christopher Cole (September 30, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Jonathan Kanter, the White House nominee for U.S. Department of Justice antitrust chief, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a confirmation hearing on Wednesday, the panel has announced. Kanter, a Google critic who has described himself as an advocate for "strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement" and is widely expected to ramp up federal actions in the Big Tech realm, will join federal court nominees slated to be vetted at Wednesday's committee hearing. The others teed up are Ninth Circuit pick U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh, Michigan trial court choices Judges Jane M. Beckering and Shalina D. Kumar for the state's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS