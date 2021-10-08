Consent Rule Clips Ga. Business Court's Wings In 1st Year

By Rosie Manins (October 8, 2021, 10:28 AM EDT) -- The Georgia State-wide Business Court handled almost 50 complex corporate disputes in its first year, though its growth was limited by a statutory requirement that both parties consent to have their cases heard in the new court. Court staff members say they are proud of their achievements in the last year, and are confident they've dispelled any doubts about its value to the Peach State's business community. And Georgia attorneys who've litigated cases in the court say they're impressed with how thorough and efficient the process is. Judge Walter W. Davis says the court has a bright future, but that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS