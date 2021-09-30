CBP Nominee Advances As DHS Enforcement Review Begins

By Jennifer Doherty (September 30, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced a new committee to review its law enforcement policies in a move coinciding with the Senate Finance Committee chair's promise to advance President Joe Biden's pick to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection. According to Wednesday's announcement, the newly formed Law Enforcement Coordination Council will be the first DHS body to review law enforcement tactics on a department-wide basis, starting with subcommittees devoted to use of force, including deployment of chemical agents like teargas and nonlethal munitions, and DHS officer training. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will chair the new committee, which will immediately begin...

