House Committee OKs Pot Legalization Bill After Fiery Debate

By Sam Reisman (September 30, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced a bill to deschedule cannabis at the federal level, expunge criminal records and reinvest in communities harmed by prohibition. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE Act, was approved on a 26-15 vote, with two Republicans joining the Democratic majority. The vote came at the end of a wide-ranging and often contentious four-hour markup, in which several GOP amendments were rejected and the committee hotly debated a host of topics unconnected to marijuana policy, such as vaccine mandates and the Jan. 6 insurrection. A previous version of the bill, which is sponsored by...

