Alloy Raises $100M For Digital Identity Tech For Fintechs

By Elise Hansen (September 30, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Alloy, which provides fraud-prevention technology for banks and financial technology companies, said Thursday it raised $100 million for a $1.35 billion valuation in a funding round that will help the company expand its product offerings. New York-headquartered Alloy said its Series C round lifts its total funding to date to $150 million. The company wrapped up a $40 million Series B funding round last year. Alloy compiles extensive data on banks' and fintechs' customers and prospective customers, which it said can help with identity verification, underwriting decisions and in thwarting fraud. "Alloy's platform brings the many pieces of digital identity into a centralized...

