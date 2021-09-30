Judge Rips UK Gov't For Holes In Report Over COVID Deals

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 30, 2021, 6:56 PM BST) -- A judge refused to allow the U.K. government to submit evidence from an economist in a judicial review related to the award of £87.5 million ($117 million) in COVID-19 testing contracts, saying Thursday that omissions in her report were "simply not acceptable." High Court Judge Peter Fraser blasted the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care for submitting the report to the court, which he said does not properly identify discussions the economist had with civil servants and personnel with the company that was awarded the contracts and other material behind her conclusions. He also rejected a request from the...

