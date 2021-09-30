Ropes, Latham Steer Hair Care Company's Upsized $1.6B IPO

By Tom Zanki (September 30, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed hair care products maker Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw its shares rally Thursday after pricing an upsized $1.55 billion initial public offering above its range, represented by Ropes & Gray LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Santa Barbara, California-based Olaplex, advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, sold 73.7 million shares at $21 each. Olaplex originally planned to sell 67 million shares priced between $14 and $16, before raising its price range on Tuesday and later raising the share total. Companies sometimes increase their price ranges and share totals if they find investor demand is stronger than anticipated. A message...

