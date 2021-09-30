Texas Court Puts Gilead Medicaid Fraud Suit On Ice

By Michelle Casady (September 30, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday determined that a whistleblower Medicaid fraud lawsuit brought against Gilead Sciences in state court should take a back seat to a Pennsylvania federal case alleging the company engaged in unlawful marketing schemes for hepatitis C drugs. A three-justice panel of the Sixth Court of Appeals held that the qui tam suit brought by Health Choice Advocates LLC alleging violations of the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act and the False Claims Act should be stayed under the principles of comity. The panel held that both the Texas lawsuit, filed in May 2020, and the Pennsylvania lawsuit...

