EEOC Sues Hilton-Branded Hotel For Sexual Harassment

By Joyce Hanson (October 1, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A company that runs a Home2 Suites by Hilton-branded hotel in Mississippi has been slapped with a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission federal suit over allegations that a supervisor sexually harassed a housekeeper for months until the hotel fired her for complaining about it. Lodging Lane Hospitality, doing business as Home2 Suites in Olive Branch, Mississippi, and owned and operated by One by NP LLC, violated federal civil rights law when it allowed the female supervisor to subject the female housekeeper to unlawful sexual harassment and retaliation, in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, according to...

