Berry Appleman Opens Denver Office With Immigration Pro

By Alyssa Aquino (September 30, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP has hired the co-founder of boutique Joseph & Hall PC to lead its expansion efforts in Denver and the greater Rocky Mountain region, the firm announced Thursday. Jeff Joseph, a Denver-based immigration attorney with decades of corporate immigration experience, told Law360 that he'll be spending the next year getting Berry Appleman's new Denver office on its feet, including by "aggressively" staffing up and finding new local clients. "Up until now, there really wasn't a big immigration firm in Denver," he said. "Coming into this market, we hope will provide a great opportunity to provide services to...

