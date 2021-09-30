Activist Elliott Amasses 'Significant' Stake In Toshiba

By Benjamin Horney (September 30, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. said Thursday that it has amassed a sizable stake in embattled Toshiba Corp., which has faced shareholder pressure this year and in April rejected a private equity takeover offer reportedly worth $20 billion or more. Following morning media reports about Elliott's stake in the Japanese technology giant, a representative for the activist investment firm confirmed to Law360 in an email that it is "a significant investor in Toshiba." "Our investment in Toshiba reflects our strong conviction in the company's underlying value," Elliott added. "We have been encouraged by the constructive nature of our engagement with the...

