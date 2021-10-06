DLA Piper Sues Former Client Over 'Unpaid' Legal Fees

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (October 6, 2021, 12:36 PM BST) -- DLA Piper is suing a former client to recover £828,000 ($1.1 million) in allegedly unpaid legal fees after the law firm represented the building company in a separate dispute with a real estate developer, also over unpaid fees. DLA Piper UK LLP has asked the High Court to order Elements (Europe) Ltd., a construction contractor, to hand over legal fees it racked up after asking DLA Piper to represent it in a separate legal battle. The firm of solicitors told the court in a claim filed on Sept. 13, which has now been made public, that Elements owes it more than...

