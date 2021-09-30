Senate Confirms Rohit Chopra As CFPB Director

By Jon Hill (September 30, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra was confirmed Thursday to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where Democrats hope to see him flex the agency's enforcement muscles and push for more borrower-friendly regulations. The U.S. Senate approved Chopra's nomination for CFPB director on a 50-48 party-line vote that came roughly eight months after President Joe Biden tapped him for the powerful consumer financial regulatory position, currently held on an interim basis by Dave Uejio. Uejio, who has served as acting CFPB director since January, said in an email to staff after Thursday's vote that Chopra will likely take over at the...

