Japanese Seafood Co. Sues Shipper For Letting Tuna Go Bad

By Silvia Martelli (October 7, 2021, 1:02 PM BST) -- A Japanese seafood company and its insurer have sued Maersk for failing to safely transport tuna from Malta to Japan, saying that the shipping giant stored the food in unsuitable containers. Kyokuyo Co. Ltd, which makes frozen seafood, accused Maersk A/S at the High Court of allowing almost 700 pieces of frozen bluefish tuna to go bad because it transported them in refrigerators unable to maintain the set temperature of -60 C. Kyokuyo was indemnified by its insurer, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., which has also sued the shipping giant. Maersk, which is based in Denmark, had to take "reasonable care" of the cargo...

