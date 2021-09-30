State Farm Fights Sanctions In 15-Year-Old Katrina Fraud Suit

By Eli Flesch (September 30, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- State Farm pushed back Thursday on two sisters' attempt to sanction the insurer and its attorneys over submitting what they called frivolous motions in a 15-year-old suit, which alleges the insurer mischaracterized wind damage claims after Hurricane Katrina. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. told a Mississippi federal court that two arbitration motions it filed represented an effort to resolve new claims brought by sisters Cori and Kerri Rigsby, two claims adjusters. The Rigsbys raised allegations the carrier was trying to defraud the government by falsely telling the Federal Emergency Management Agency that much of the damage brought on by Hurricane Katrina...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS