2nd Circ. Revives Medtronic Mesh Implant Suit In NY

By Mike Curley (September 30, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday revived a man's suit alleging that he was injured by faulty surgical mesh made by Medtronic Inc., saying that one of the defendants did not consent to the case's removal to federal court on time, so it should be sent back to the state level. According to the opinion, one of the five defendants named in Brandon Taylor's suit, Covidien LP, did not join in the other four's motion for removal, as it had mistakenly believed it was not served and failed to file consent within the 30-day time limit. While the federal trial court found...

