Congo Hit With Claim By Iron Ore Miner

By Isaac Monterose (October 4, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- An Australian mining company filed an arbitration charge against the Republic of the Congo on Thursday, accusing the central African country of taking over two iron ore mining projects and giving them to a "Chinese-linked" company. According to a press release from mining company Equatorial Resources Ltd., an iron ore mining project that was invested in by its Mauritian subsidiary EEPL Holdings was expropriated by the Congolese government last year. In June, the government also allegedly revoked an exploitation permit for another mining project that was owned by former Equatorial Resources subsidiary Congo Mining Ltd. and was also paying royalties to...

