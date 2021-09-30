Sun Pharma's Eye Pain Patent Invalidated

By Adam Lidgett (September 30, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has invalidated a Sun Pharma patent on a branded treatment to prevent pain in eye surgery patients, finding on Thursday that the patent was obvious in light of an earlier patent. As part of an intellectual property fight between Sun Pharma and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson determined that Sun Pharma's U.S. Patent No. 8,778,999 was not patent-protected due to a piece of prior art referred to as Bowman I. The judge said that Bowman I — which is itself U.S. Patent No. 6,159,458 — renders Sun Pharma's '999 patent obvious....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS