Pa. Shopping Center Fights Demand For Bank's Atty Fees

By Matthew Santoni (October 1, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Pittsburgh-area shopping center said it shouldn't have to pay its lender's legal bills because the bank didn't "prevail" in a lawsuit over seized rents, but the lender fired back that the fee fight couldn't be dragged into the court on short notice. North Hills Village LLC, which operates a shopping center in Ross Township, Pennsylvania, said a pending refinancing would resolve the issues that led it to sue loan servicers LNR Partners LLC and Wells Fargo Bank over an alleged "cash sweep," where the servicers seized tenants' rents to apply them to the shopping center's debt. But...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS