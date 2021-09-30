SEC Targets Energy Co. Owners For $7M Investor Fraud

By Katie Buehler (September 30, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday launched securities fraud claims in Texas federal court against a Dallas-area man whom the agency described as a securities fraud recidivist and his business partner, accusing the two of defrauding investors out of $7 million over a two-year period. The agency alleges Mark Allan Plummer of Richardson, Texas, through his company Richmond Engineering Inc. and with the help of McKinney, Texas, resident Emilio Barrera and his company PRT Consulting LLC convinced more than 70 investors across 15 states from November 2018 through September 2020 to buy units in two oil and gas projects...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS