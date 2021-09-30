Ill. Appeals Court OKs $1.78M Award In Trading Biz Row

By Elise Hansen (September 30, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court on Thursday upheld a trimmed $1.78 million award against the former minority owner of a trading software business, rejecting efforts from both sides to win changes to the outcome. In a 64-page opinion, the court denied a request from Brian Marler to restore an additional $1.33 million in damage awards nixed by the court after the trial and turned down Zachary Wulf's request to overturn the final judgments against him. Marler, the former majority owner of now-defunct trading software company MW Capital, had accused Wulf of tricking him into ending the business without telling him he was...

