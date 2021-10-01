CIT Won't Refund Duties Ahead Of Drilling Fluid Additive Case

By Grace Dixon (October 1, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade refused to refund duties collected on imports of xanthan gum under a U.S. Customs and Border Protection finding that an oil drilling fluids maker was evading anti-dumping duties, ruling that the company didn't properly protest the error. The CIT refused on Thursday to grant GLōB Energy Corp.'s bid for a preliminary injunction that would have forced the agency to refund duties collected on shipments of the additive often used in foods and drilling fluids that were allegedly routed through India to avoid duties on Chinese imports, finding that it lacks jurisdiction to do so because...

