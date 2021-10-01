Merck Accuses Bayer Of Ducking Product Liability Claims

By Emma Whitford (October 1, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG is refusing to take over product liability claims from Merck & Co. in violation of its $14.2 billion agreement to buy Merck's consumer product line including brands like Dr. Scholl's, the New Jersey-based drugmaker said in Delaware's Chancery Court. The Thursday suit stems from a stock and purchase agreement inked in May 2014 that saw Bayer pick up Merck's consumer care business, MSD Consumer Care Inc. As part of the deal, Merck agreed to take responsibility for certain product claims stemming from the business for seven years ending at 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 1. But Bayer has recently "rejected...

