The Term: Roe, Guns And Religion Headline Return To Court

Law360 (September 30, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Facing scrutiny from all angles, the U.S. Supreme Court will have the opportunity this term to end Roe v. Wade and expand the rights of gun owners and religious groups. Law360's The Term welcomes court watcher Amy Howe this week to preview what she calls a "Rorschach test" of a session. This Week S3, E1: Roe, Guns And Religion Headline Justices' Return Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. Kicking off Season 3 of The Term, the hosts look ahead to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS