Boy Scouts Get OK To Send Ch. 11 Plan For Vote

By Rick Archer (September 30, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge gave the Boy Scouts of America the go-ahead Thursday to let creditors proceed with voting on the group's plan to exit bankruptcy through the creation of a nearly $1.9 billion fund to settle sexual abuse claims. Following five days of often lengthy and contentious hearings held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein signed an order Thursday approving a revised set of Chapter 11 plan disclosures, voting procedures and case deadlines. The timeline approved with the plan sets Dec. 14 as the voting deadline, Jan. 7 as the last day to file objections to the plan and...

